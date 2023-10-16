Northland Islamic and Jewish communities come together to repaint vandalized mosque

DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Just one day after the Israel-Hamas war began, the Islamic Center of the Twin Ports made a concerning discovery: their mosque had been vandalized.

“My initial thought was, is this some type of hate crime,” said Dahl, Board President of the Islamic Center. “But when I looked to see what it was, I thought it was probably just some teenagers.”

In light of current events, Dahl felt compelled to reach out to Temple Israel Duluth for help.

“It meant a lot in this scary time to have the Islamic community thinking about the Jewish community,” said Debbie Freedman, a member of Temple Israel’s Tikkun Olam Committee.

On Sunday, the Islamic Center and Temple Israel came together and got to work.

Members of both groups laid tarps, stuck on masking tape, and applied a fresh coat of paint to the building. Between brushstrokes, they had a chance to connect.

Rather than drifting apart in this time of crisis, the Northland’s Islamic and Jewish communities hope to strengthen their ties.

“These are tough times,” Dahl said, “but I feel like, in our own community here in Duluth, we can make for some goodness among ourselves.”

Click here to download the Northern News Now app or our Northern News Now First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 Northern News Now. All rights reserved.