A pleasant start to the week

A few showers by Wednesday & Thursday
KEYC First Alert Weather
KEYC First Alert Weather(KEYC News Now)
By Shawn Cable
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
The week is off to a really nice start, and it’s only going to get better as we head into Tuesday and Wednesday, which will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. We are tracking a fast-moving clipper system that will bring scattered showers late Wednesday into Thursday. However, it won’t take long to bounce back from that. The upcoming weekend is looking good with plenty of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid 50s. Areas of patchy fog will be possible as temperatures drop into the upper 30s tonight.

Tuesday will be sunny and even warmer with highs in the low 60s. Wednesday will be about the same, but by later in the day, a fast-moving clipper system will push through, bringing scattered showers Wednesday afternoon into Thursday, followed by slightly cooler highs in the mid 50s on Thursday. The upcoming weekend will be perfect for harvest and checking out the fall colors. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be partly cloudy to mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s.

