Police officers drop off DoorDash order after pulling over delivery driver

Police officers in New Hampshire completed a food delivery order after pulling over a DoorDash driver. (WMUR via CNN Newsource)
By WMUR staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:17 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WMUR) - The police motto “to protect and serve” generally doesn’t mean serving food, but officers did just that last week after pulling over a DoorDash driver in New Hampshire.

According to Brentwood police, the driver was pulled over for speeding.

When police ran the driver’s information, it turned out the license and registration were suspended. So, the driver had to get out of the vehicle and get ride from someone.

The officers wanted to help the driver complete her McDonald’s DoorDash order and delivered it for her.

“Sometimes, administrative issues can jam you up and it’s not really your fault, so we did what we could to try and help her on scene and obviously help her with her DoorDash,” Officer Robert McConn said.

Customer David Eldredge said he was grateful they made sure he got his food.

“There’s a knock on the door and I thought, ‘Oh, that’s DoorDash,’” Eldredge said. “And there’s a police officer there!”

Copyright 2023 WMUR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

