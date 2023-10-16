Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Salvation Army gearing up for annual ‘Bundle Me Warm’ event

FILE - On Oct. 18 and 19, this Wednesday and Thursday, Mankato-area residents can browse winter...
FILE - On Oct. 18 and 19, this Wednesday and Thursday, Mankato-area residents can browse winter clothing at Salvation Army’s downtown location for the upcoming cold-weather season.(KEYC News 12 (custom credit) | KEYC News 12)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army of Mankato is getting ready to hold its annual “Bundle Me Warm” event.

On Oct. 18 and 19, this Wednesday and Thursday, Mankato-area residents can browse winter clothing at Salvation Army’s downtown location for the upcoming cold-weather season.

The event will be open from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Youth Center, Door G, located at 700 South Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

According to the Salvation Army, there are no financial or residential restrictions to participate.

However, organizers say participants should expect to show and ID to list household members not present.

Those wanting to donate winter clothing are asked to go to the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, at 201 Star Street in Mankato.

Donations will not be accepted at the Riverfront Drive location for this event.

Volunteers from The Knights of Columbus helped sort and organize donations.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

The 2023 Minnesota Governor’s Pheasant Opener wrapped up on Saturday, but not before the man...
2023 Governor’s Pheasant Opener held over the weekend
The Makers Fair started in 2012 with just 20 vendors. This year, the fair had an impressive 190...
Artists, community members come together for 11th Annual Makers Fair
FILE - For Antlerless-only deer season, the state DNR offers this opportunity to hunters to...
Youth, early Antler-less seasons begin Thursday
The 2023 Makers Fair had an impressive 190 vendors, but not without the help of several...
Artists, community members come together for 11th Annual Makers Fair