Salvation Army gearing up for annual ‘Bundle Me Warm’ event

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Salvation Army of Mankato is getting ready to hold its annual “Bundle Me Warm” event.

On Oct. 18 and 19, this Wednesday and Thursday, Mankato-area residents can browse winter clothing at Salvation Army’s downtown location for the upcoming cold-weather season.

The event will be open from 9 a.m.- 3 p.m. at the Youth Center, Door G, located at 700 South Riverfront Drive in Mankato.

According to the Salvation Army, there are no financial or residential restrictions to participate.

However, organizers say participants should expect to show and ID to list household members not present.

Those wanting to donate winter clothing are asked to go to the Salvation Army Family Thrift Store, at 201 Star Street in Mankato.

Donations will not be accepted at the Riverfront Drive location for this event.

Volunteers from The Knights of Columbus helped sort and organize donations.

