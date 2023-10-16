WATCH: Tour Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon with Stacy Steinhagen
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:38 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Our own Stacy Steinhagen is off enjoying a great trip to Bryce, Zion and the Grand Canyon, along with some lucky KEYC viewers.
Join the virtual tour, as we will include video of the amazing sights the crew is seeing in this article!
Tabernacle Choir & Arches National Park:
Edge of the Cedars State Park & Newspaper Rock:
Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.
Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.