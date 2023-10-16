Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Youth, early Antler-less seasons begin Thursday

For Antlerless-only deer season, the state DNR offers this opportunity to hunters to enjoy the outdoors and manage local deer herds.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:28 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Additional season openers are coming up for hunters in the state.

The first day of Minnesota’s youth deer season and early Antlerless-only deer season fall on Thurs., Oct. 19.

Both hunting seasons will go until Oct. 22.

Youth deer season will coincide with statewide teacher workshops, so many students will be out of school during that time. To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a regular deer license.

Kids ages 10-13 can still participate but must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

For Antlerless-only deer season, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers this opportunity to hunters to enjoy the outdoors and manage local deer herds. The bag limit for the season is three Antlerless deer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car

Latest News

KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
KEYC News Now This Morning VOD
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 10/15/23
Emily Merz's Sunday Forecast 10/15/23
MSU VS WESTERN OREGON
MSU VS WESTERN OREGON
KEYC has added a new channel, 12-3 The Circle, to its line-up to offer more programming as well...
KEYC adds new channel Circle; to broadcast MSU Mankato Men’s home hockey games
Iowa State Capitol building
Law Enforcement investigates Social Media Threat