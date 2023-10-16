Youth, early Antler-less seasons begin Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Additional season openers are coming up for hunters in the state.

The first day of Minnesota’s youth deer season and early Antlerless-only deer season fall on Thurs., Oct. 19.

Both hunting seasons will go until Oct. 22.

Youth deer season will coincide with statewide teacher workshops, so many students will be out of school during that time. To participate, youth must be 10-17 years old and have a regular deer license.

Kids ages 10-13 can still participate but must be accompanied by an adult parent or guardian.

For Antlerless-only deer season, the state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) offers this opportunity to hunters to enjoy the outdoors and manage local deer herds. The bag limit for the season is three Antlerless deer.

