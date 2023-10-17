Chemo care kits for breast cancer

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Cheryl Olson, a local breast cancer survivor, is in to talk about her story and journey through battling breast cancer. Cheryl has been sending out chemo kits to those undergoing treatments for breast cancer. She talks about what goes into these kits and how important support and hope is.

