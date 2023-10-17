Your Photos
Cirrus delivers 500th Vision Jet

Celebrating with special edition Vision Jet with a special look
500th Limited Edition Exterior shown in Obsidian Black, Vision Blue
500th Limited Edition Exterior shown in Obsidian Black, Vision Blue(Cirrus Aircraft)
By Matt McConico
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
DULUTH, MN. (Northern News Now) - Cirrus Aircraft delivered it’s 500th Vision Jet.

It’s the world’s first single-engine personal jet.

To commemorate the milestone, Cirrus revealed the Special Edition Vision Jet (SF50) with a special look.

Five Limited Edition Vision Jet designs were created by Cirrus Aircraft’s Xi Design team to celebrate this industry milestone which were all inspired by the jet’s unique design and bold colorways.

Owners chose from five exterior color options to complement the Obsidian Black and Vision Blue paint.

All commemorative aircraft are embellished with 500th Limited Edition branding throughout.

The Vision Jet has been the best-selling jet for five years used for both business and personal travel.

“With the delivery of the 500th Vision Jet, Cirrus Aircraft celebrates the marketplace success of a category-defining aircraft,” said Zean Nielsen, Chief Executive Officer of Cirrus Aircraft.

