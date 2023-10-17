Fantastic fall weather continues

Are you loving this weather?! If so, you’re in luck because this pleasant fall pattern will continue for much of this week, the weekend, and beyond. There is one minor exception: We’re tracking a fast-moving front that will bring clouds and scattered showers from Wednesday into Thursday. Other than that, expect plenty of sunshine, with temperatures staying right around average for this time of year. Also, start making your outdoor plans now. The weekend is going to be absolutely fantastic, featuring lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 50s to low 60s.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly sunny, with highs in the mid 60s. It should be a really nice evening too, with temperatures slowly dropping through the 50s by around 10 or 11:00 pm.

Clouds will increase tonight as a front moves in from the Dakotas. That front will bring clouds and a few scattered showers from late tonight through Wednesday and into Thursday morning. Rain amounts will be light, with most places only getting a few hundredths of an inch.

The upcoming weekend is looking really, really nice. There will be plenty of sunshine and just a light breeze, with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. That trend will continue into early next week, but long-range models are hinting at the potential for scattered showers by the middle of next week.

