Gov. Walz highlights childcare investments in statewide tour

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is continuing a statewide tour of his administration’s work on early childhood education.

The governor is expected to be in Baxter today where he will visit an early learning center.

The governor will be highlighting investments his office says will allow over 9,000 kids to access free pre-kindergarten across the state.

Governor Walz secured funding to make permanent 4,000 pre-K seats across the state that were set to expire this fall.

An additional 5,200 seats are expected to be added by fall of next year.

According to Gov. Walz’s office, these investments will both grant young students access to quality education and save their parents thousands of dollars in childcare.

