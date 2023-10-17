Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka

Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new vodka brand.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:51 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORWALK, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new vodka brand.

The Aquaman star stopped at a Fareway store in Norwalk on Monday. Norwalk is where Momoa grew up.

He was there promoting his Meili Vodka.

People stood in line for hours before the autograph signing event even started, and they say it was worth the wait.

Momoa also made a stop at the Hy-Vee in Urbandale.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Governor Tim Walz announced that more than 8,000 eligible providers can start applying for...
Childcare providers can now apply for payments
Governor Tim Walz announced that more than 8,000 eligible providers can start applying for...
Childcare providers can now apply for payments
KEYC Weather
Meteorologist Shawn Cable's Monday 6pm Weathercast
Join the virtual tour, as we will include video of the amazing sights the crew is seeing in...
Tour Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon with Stacy Steinhagen