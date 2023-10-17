Mayor of Zumbrota responds to the future of police enforcement

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayor of Zumbrota, Todd Hammel, responded to the recent considerations to propose contracting law enforcement services with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at this week’s upcoming city council meeting.

The Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 released a statement that they were notified on Friday, October 13, that in August, the city of Zumbrota approached the Goodhue County Sherrif’s Office to request information about contracting with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the city of Zumbrota.

KTTC spoke with Todd Hammel Monday afternoon who says he wants to put an end to the rumors on what the facts are after receiving backlash on social media.

“They just bumped their pay scale four to six dollars more than what they’re making in Zumbrota, so we started being proactive and reaching out and putting in our research,” he said. “Yes, we have talked to Goodhue County not to make a decision, but to get information to put this together. That’s what the community doesn’t understand, they think we’re going behind their back and we haven’t.”

The city of Zumbrota city council will be holding a city council meeting on Thursday, October 19 at 6 p.m. to talk more about this issue.

KTTC reached out to Union Steward Tony Pasquale for further comments and he stated the following:

The Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 does not currently have an update to share. We remain committed to faithfully serving the City of Zumbrota and hopeful that this will be resolved in a manner that allows us to continue to serve. Our members appreciate the outpouring of support that has been expressed thus far and ask that community members continue to have respectful discussions about the issue. The City Council meeting this Thursday will hopefully provide more insight for everyone involved and we wish to respect the process that the city is employing to explore all options.

