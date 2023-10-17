Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Mayor of Zumbrota responds to the future of police enforcement

Zumbrota police car
Zumbrota police car(KTTC)
By Charles Kelley
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZUMBROTA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Mayor of Zumbrota, Todd Hammel, responded to the recent considerations to propose contracting law enforcement services with the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office at this week’s upcoming city council meeting.

The Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 released a statement that they were notified on Friday, October 13, that in August, the city of Zumbrota approached the Goodhue County Sherrif’s Office to request information about contracting with the Sheriff’s Office for law enforcement services in the city of Zumbrota.

KTTC spoke with Todd Hammel Monday afternoon who says he wants to put an end to the rumors on what the facts are after receiving backlash on social media.

“They just bumped their pay scale four to six dollars more than what they’re making in Zumbrota, so we started being proactive and reaching out and putting in our research,” he said. “Yes, we have talked to Goodhue County not to make a decision, but to get information to put this together. That’s what the community doesn’t understand, they think we’re going behind their back and we haven’t.”

The city of Zumbrota city council will be holding a city council meeting on Thursday, October 19 at 6 p.m. to talk more about this issue.

KTTC reached out to Union Steward Tony Pasquale for further comments and he stated the following:

The Zumbrota Police Officers and Sergeants Local 425 does not currently have an update to share. We remain committed to faithfully serving the City of Zumbrota and hopeful that this will be resolved in a manner that allows us to continue to serve. Our members appreciate the outpouring of support that has been expressed thus far and ask that community members continue to have respectful discussions about the issue. The City Council meeting this Thursday will hopefully provide more insight for everyone involved and we wish to respect the process that the city is employing to explore all options.

Tony Pasquale

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

KEYC News Now at Noon Recording
KEYC News Now at Noon VOD
Performers at a previous Night at the P.A.C. event held at Iowa Lakes Community College on the...
Performing Arts Center to offer free night at at Iowa Lakes Community College
FILE - According to Gov. Walz’s office, these investments will both grant young students access...
Gov. Walz highlights childcare investments in statewide tour
Iowa native and Hollywood star, Jason Momoa, returned to his home state to promote his new...
Jason Momoa meets fans at Iowa grocery store while promoting new vodka
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/17/23
Emily Merz's Tuesday Forecast 10/17/23