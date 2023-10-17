Your Photos
Owatonna Fire Department to conduct training Sunday

Owatonna Fire Department
Owatonna Fire Department(KTTC)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:32 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
OWATONNA, Minn. (KTTC) – The Owatonna Fire Department will be conducting a live burn training session Sunday, weather permitting.

The live burn will involve a structure scheduled to be demolished at 126 Fremont St E.

Fremont St. E will be closed in the one hundred block and parking will be restricted before and during the training.

The fire department recommends avoiding the area if possible.

Firefighters will be lighting and extinguishing fires in the structure starting at 8 a.m.

Once training is complete, the department will oversee the burning down of the structure and stay on scene until the fire is extinguished.

Residents are advised to close any open windows if you notice smoke in your home as there may be smoke in the area from the fire.

“This is a terrific opportunity for our newest firefighters to learn how fire behaves in a structure and to experience what it is like to be right in the middle of a fire,” said Owatonna Fire Department Fire Chief Ed Hoffman.

