Performing Arts Center to offer free night at at Iowa Lakes Community College

Performers at a previous Night at the P.A.C. event held at Iowa Lakes Community College on the...
Performers at a previous Night at the P.A.C. event held at Iowa Lakes Community College on the Estherville campus.(Iowa Lakes Music Department)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KEYC) - Looking for an inexpensive alternative to the usual Halloween night hijinks? Iowa Lakes Community College has it covered!

Iowa Lakes Community College Music Department has announced its Night at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) on Oct. 31.

Members of the community are invited to attend an evening featuring performances by Iowa Lakes students and community members and showcasing a diverse range of musical genres, including country, jazz, pop, and show tunes.

The event will take place at 6:30 p.m. and will take place at the Janice K. Lund Performing Arts Center on the Estherville Campus.

Those interested in sharing their musical talents can reach out to the Iowa Lakes Music Department by e-mail, or by phone at (712) 362-8345.

