Temperatures warmer than usual today

Our pleasant start to the week continues ahead of a small batch of rain.

Today, temperatures return to the 60s with plentiful sunshine. Tonight, temperatures will remain warmer than what we’ve seen the last several days with lows in the 50s. Wind speeds will pick up slightly later today as southerly wind brings us warmer and wetter air. Late tonight, some showers are expected to move in. These showers will stick around throughout the day Wednesday, mostly in the form of scattered showers. Rain is expected to be light, and we likely will not see any thunderstorms either. Rain totals will be around a tenth or two of an inch, if even that.

Thursday, a few showers could linger especially in the morning, but will remain light. Temperatures will drop slightly with highs back in the 50s before returning back to the 60s as we head into the weekend.

As of now, this weekend looks to be dry and pleasant with highs in the upper 50s. At the start of next week, rain chances return to the forecast as another system potentially impacts us for a few days. Those details are still very uncertain this far in advance.

