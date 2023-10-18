18-year-old suffers fatal injuries after Hwy 14 collision

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - An 18-year-old was killed in a vehicle versus motorcycle accident on Highway 14.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of eastbound Hwy 14 and 610th Street.

According to the state patrol, 18-year-old Tyler James Schmitz of Farmington was driving his motorcycle eastbound on Hwy 14.

A car driven by Collin Troy Obrien, 27, of Elysian was driving southbound on 610th Street when both vehicles collided at the intersection.

Schmitz died at the scene. The report says he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Obrien was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

