410 Project celebrates 20 years

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The 410 Project is celebrating 20 years in Mankato.

The community art gallery first opened its doors in 2003, and currently features an exhibit of work from area correctional facilities. The exhibit will be celebrating its anniversary at the Mankato Brewery this Friday. The 410 project says that the local art scene has grown a lot over the past 20 years, and that they’re excited to see the community continue to grow and develop.

”Just seeing the arts thrive and more space is opening up, more artists like moving into our community and staying and sustaining in our community as well is just something that we’ve seen amazing growth in and support from our city within the growth of arts and culture as well,” said Dana Sikkila.

The 410 Project’s 20th Anniversary celebration kicks off this Friday at 5 p.m. at the Mankato Brewery.

