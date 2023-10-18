Beans Coffee Company prepares for opening day

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - After the owner of Neutral Groundz retired, a beloved Mankato roasting company moved in! Beans Coffee Company is in to talk about preparing their opening day... which is tomorrow.

You can find Beans Coffee Company at 229 Belgrade Ave, North Mankato. They open their doors at 7:30 Thursday, Oct. 19.

