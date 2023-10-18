Your Photos
CAIR-MN calls for ceasefire

The non-profit will be joined alongside other community groups outside CAIR-MN’s headquarters in Minneapolis at noon.
By Michael McShane
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota’s chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations, or CAIR-MN, will be holding a press conference later on Wednesday, to urge an immediate ceasefire in the Israeli-Palestine conflict.

The non-profit will be joined alongside other community groups outside CAIR-MN's headquarters in Minneapolis at noon.

On Tuesday, the organization released a press release condemning the bombing of the hospital in Gaza

