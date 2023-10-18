Crown Cork & Seal on a mission to help the environment

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - In Mankato, Crown Cork & Seal is making it their mission to reduce the Environmental impact of their product.

“Recycling is a big part of our industry. Aluminum is a very highly recyclable product, and we always want to support any part of that. So we really push for that recyclability of our product.”

The Manufacturer can produce 27 million tops for cans, which they say are 100% recyclable and helps reduce the amount of new product that needs to be made.

“All the scrap anything that we produce, we recycle back into the process, we take it back to the recycler and they put it back into coil form for us. And then so we can reuse that.”

The initiative would aid to reduced greenhouse gas emissions and better environmental outcomes

“Longevity is not only just recycling and bringing back products to minimize mining efforts, but it’s also looking at ways to thin the product out and new technologies allowing us to do that.”

Minnesota state legislators who represent the Mankato Area also received a tour of the facility.

“It’s a very neat facility that is in our community and their desire to lead on the sustainability front was also something that was forefront throughout the tour.”

They say the goal was to get a better understanding of the process and hear feedback on proposed legislation which could increase recycling rates by enacting a recycling refund.

“Make some changes because of the feedback that they’re getting continuously trying to make it better. And I can, I can just say that I will be a partner in that work as well in both supporting the Community resource but also the statewide efforts of sustainability that their goal is to”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.