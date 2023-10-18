Your Photos
DEED awards Mankato for Axis/Dutlers redevelopment

By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The City of Mankato is awarded nearly $150,000 from the Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED).

It’s part of $1.9 million in redevelopment grants being awarded by DEED.

The city of Mankato funds are dedicated to the site that formerly housed Dutlers.

The “Axis” project includes building demolition and public infrastructure upgrades.

The site will eventually become a five-story, 72-unit mixed-use building.

About 9,650 sqft. of the space will hold commercial properties.

DEED expects the project to create 10 jobs, increase the property tax base by more than $178,000, and leverage $14.9 million in private investments.

Matching funds will be paid by tax increment financing.

