Fitness court considered for Spring Lake Park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The city of North Mankato is considering the addition of an Outdoor Fitness Court in Spring Lake Park.

The court would consist of an array of static exercise equipment, but a finalized layout has not yet been proposed. The city has found a grant that would help fund the project, but is seeking community input before advancing further, as the grant money would then need to be matched by public funds to pay for the addition. The city says that the project is the result of an ongoing effort to update parks and utilities according to the needs of the community.

”The city is always looking for new ways to serve our residents better, whether that’s new amenities, whether that’s improving the amenities that we already have at these parks, improving the trails, the recreation, playgrounds, anything of that nature just to make our parks more enjoyable,” said Anna Brown.

The project was discussed at last night’s city council meeting, but was tabled for the time being.

