Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Free live webinar event will highlight what parents need to know about today’s cannabis

Now that the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in Minnesota, there are some...
Now that the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in Minnesota, there are some concerned parents wanting to gain a higher level of consciousness about the controversial plant(WCAX)
By Hal Senal
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in Minnesota, there are some concerned parents wanting to gain a higher level of consciousness about the controversial plant.

The Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates (ACWA) coalition will be holding a live webinar on Thurs., Oct. 26., featuring Dr. Jason Kilmer, an Associate Professor at the University of Washington.

Dr. Kilmer will present information on the dangers of today’s high-potency marijuana, as well as its harmful effects on developing adolescent minds.

The event will be held from noon to 1p.m.

There will also be a few moments for questions at the end.

To register, visit NCACWA online, or visit their Facebook page.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

Absentee voting
Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday
According to the state patrol, 18-year-old Tyler James Schmitz of Farmington was driving his...
18-year-old killed after fatal Hwy 14 collision in Blue Earth County
The non-profit will be joined alongside other community groups outside CAIR-MN’s headquarters...
CAIR-MN calls for ceasefire
Sun Country Airlines is announcing ten new nonstop routes from MSP, starting next summer.
Sun Country announces ten new destinations