Free live webinar event will highlight what parents need to know about today’s cannabis

ST. PETER, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that the recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in Minnesota, there are some concerned parents wanting to gain a higher level of consciousness about the controversial plant.

The Adolescent Chemical Wellness Advocates (ACWA) coalition will be holding a live webinar on Thurs., Oct. 26., featuring Dr. Jason Kilmer, an Associate Professor at the University of Washington.

Dr. Kilmer will present information on the dangers of today’s high-potency marijuana, as well as its harmful effects on developing adolescent minds.

The event will be held from noon to 1p.m.

There will also be a few moments for questions at the end.

To register, visit NCACWA online, or visit their Facebook page.

