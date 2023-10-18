Your Photos
A Highway 14 progress update

The Highway 14 project has reached its original opening date, but work continues.
By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
It was announced in September that the project’s finish would be moved to November, as paving portions were delayed due to rain.

This week crews are working to pave the westernmost portion near Courtland, and MnDOT says that moving work into late fall is anything but a sure thing.

“Our primary focus is to ensure that the product we ultimately get is something that’s going to be cost effective and is going to be durable and last. So right now when you’re talking about placing the concrete we need to protect it from freezing, that means that it may be delayed. You know in the summer time you can begin paving at 7 o’clock, now at maybe 9:30 depending on what the temperature might be,” said Todd Kjolstad.

The current section is the final major portion to be completed, and is currently slotted to open in late November.

Work will continue until next June, with individual projects such as drainage areas and stabilization efforts.

These finishing touches will be done after the highway has officially opened, but MNDoT says that there’s still quite a ways to go before traffic starts flowing on the new highway.

“We anticipate opening it again by the end of November. It’ll be in a state then, the condition, we’ll be making a determination then as to when that can happen, I know there’s some people that are interested in certain intersections being open. We’ve got to make sure it’s in a safe condition prior to that happening and we’re working towards that, that’s why we began out here on the far west end,” said Kjolstad.

