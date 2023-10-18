Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday

Absentee voting
Absentee voting(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 8:12 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowans who want to participate in early voting can begin casting ballots for the 2023 City-School Election on Wednesday, October 18.

This marks the start of the absentee voting period and the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office.

October 18 is also the first day County Auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

More than 5,500 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far.

The deadline to request one to be mailed is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, October 23.

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Iowans have several secure ways to vote, including early and in-person at their county auditor’s office. Iowans should make a plan early and take the necessary steps to ensure their voice is heard this November.”

Iowans can vote in person at their county auditor’s office beginning Wednesday, October 18.

Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request forms are available here.

County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
These photos and videos show a moose walking along highway 60 in Lake Crystal.
A moose is on the loose!

Latest News

According to the state patrol, 18-year-old Tyler James Schmitz of Farmington was driving his...
18-year-old killed after after fatal Hwy 14 collision
The non-profit will be joined alongside other community groups outside CAIR-MN’s headquarters...
CAIR-MN calls for ceasefire
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 10/18/23
Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 10/18/23
The non-profit will be joined alongside other community groups outside CAIR-MN’s headquarters...
CAIR-MN calls for ceasefire