Iowa’s absentee voting period begins Wednesday

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTTC) – Iowans who want to participate in early voting can begin casting ballots for the 2023 City-School Election on Wednesday, October 18.

This marks the start of the absentee voting period and the first day Iowans can vote in person at their county election office.

October 18 is also the first day County Auditors can mail absentee ballots to voters who requested them.

More than 5,500 Iowans have requested an absentee ballot so far.

The deadline to request one to be mailed is 5:00 p.m. CT on Monday, October 23.

“We want to see every Iowan participate in the upcoming City-School Election, and the best way to be successful in voting is to have a plan for how you want to vote,” said Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate. “Iowans have several secure ways to vote, including early and in-person at their county auditor’s office. Iowans should make a plan early and take the necessary steps to ensure their voice is heard this November.”

Iowans can vote in person at their county auditor’s office beginning Wednesday, October 18.

Iowans can also vote absentee by mail or in person at the polls on Election Day.

Absentee ballot request forms are available here.

County auditors must receive your absentee ballot by 8 p.m. on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 7.

