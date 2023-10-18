Your Photos
Light showers possible today

Emily Merz's Wednesday Forecast 10/18/23
By Emily Merz
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Light scattered showers are expected to move through the region today.

As a system moves through the Dakotas and Minnesota, we will see some scattered showers around the area starting this morning and lasting potentially into Thursday.

Showers will be light and rain totals are not expected to be impressive, with most places receiving near a tenth of an inch of rain, if even that much. Thunderstorms also aren’t expected, but a few stronger wind gusts are possible.

A few showers may linger into tomorrow, but again they will remain light and relatively low impact. We are expected to head into a drier weekend than what our last few weekends have looked like. Definitely soak up that nice weather while we have it because next week is likely to be a bit wetter as a potentially bigger system brings us some rain for a few days.

Temperatures remain seasonal through the weekend with highs in the 50s and 60s and lows in the 40s.

