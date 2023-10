NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East boys soccer season comes to an end Tuesday night after Worthington wins the PK shootout 3-1.

Cougars wrap up successful season as Section 2AA runner-up. (KEYC)

