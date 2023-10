NEW PRAGUE, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato East girls soccer team defeated Mankato West 2-0 in the 2AA girls title game Tuesday night.

East tops cross-town rival West in Section 2AA championship. (KEYC)

Mankato East will advance to the state tournament and finds out who their opponent is on Saturday.

