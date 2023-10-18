New pickleball courts at Tourtellotte park

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - This morning, Mankato city leaders and pickle ball players came together at Tourtellotte park to celebrate six new pickleball courts open for use.

The new pickleball courts were part of the city’s community investment plan,

Residents can expect other planned improvements such as a new pool maintenance building, an upgraded playground and work to the bathhouse and pool area.

“Our plan isn’t usually just about tournaments, it’s socialization playing and. Having fun, but for the community, it’s a great asset. Without a doubt, these courts are the most used courts in Mankato of any that’s what we pride ourselves on,” said Earle Peter.

The work done at the Tourtellotte park is expected to wrap up in June 2024.

