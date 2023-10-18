Your Photos
Parent threatens coaches, players with gun at youth football game, police say

A parent tried to pull out a gun in the crowd during an argument about a hit on the field. (WSMV)
By Brendan Tierney, Caleb Wethington and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 3:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOELTON, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police say a parent threatened to shoot coaches and players at a Middle Tennessee youth football game over the weekend, and the entire incident was caught on camera.

WSMV reports the Metro Nashville Police Department said the man allegedly brought a gun to the Joelton Community Club and Park and was upset over a hit in the game.

Parents said they were terrified when the parent from the visiting Greenbrier team tried to pull out a gun during a fight at the game. They had to wrestle the weapon away from him and tackle him to the ground.

League officials said the Greenbrier parent was kicked out of the park earlier in the game for storming the field to yell at a referee. He returned with seconds left in the game involving 11- and 12-year-olds with a black bag that had a handgun inside.

“We have some bad apples, and bad apples can ruin a whole basket if you are not careful,” Middle Tennessee Junior Football League president Terry Martin said. “We have to stand up to that, and we have to kick that out. Why do we need to do that? The number one reason is the safety of our families. Period.”

Martin said they were lucky no one was shot in the altercation. The Joelton team hid in their concession stand and waited for police to arrive.

Greenbrier team commissioner Rory Osborne said parents should be positive and never attack a referee or opposing team.

The Greenbrier Athletic Club decided to end the 12U football season following the incident. The 6U, 8U, and 10U teams will still be able to finish out their seasons.

“It breaks my heart. It really does,” Osborne said. “I’ve dealt with kids and youth sports for a long time, and my main priority is that it’s a good, safe place for the kids to be. It’s where they feel loved, appreciated, and when they go home, they know that is their safe place.”

The man who brought the gun has been banned from all MTJFL events, and police are determining if charges will be filed.

Additionally, a coach who allegedly walked away with the bag that had the gun inside has been suspended.

After this incident, all MTJFL playoff games will have armed security this year. Martin wants to make that permanent for every game next season. He said every league can make its own safety rules, and Joelton has already implemented a clear bag policy going forward.

Copyright 2023 WSMV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

