Pleasant fall weather; a fantastic weekend ahead

Fantastic fall weather will continue through the rest of this week, the weekend, and beyond. A front moved across our region earlier today, bringing clouds and even a chance of sprinkles tonight into Thursday. However, by late Thursday afternoon, the clouds will move out, leading us into a really nice weekend. Friday will be sunny and mild with highs in the mid-60s. Saturday and Sunday will be sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. This is going to be a great weekend to be outdoors. Pleasant weather will continue into next week, but long-range models suggest scattered rain by midweek with cooler temperatures arriving by late next week.

The rest of this afternoon will be mostly cloudy with a few off-and-on scattered showers. Rainfall amounts will be light, in the ballpark of a few hundredths of an inch. Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s to low 60s by late this afternoon.

Clouds from our latest system will hang around through much of Thursday, with a little more sunshine by late afternoon. Highs will climb into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. Friday will be the warmest day of the week with sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Parts of far western and southwestern Minnesota could climb into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees on Friday afternoon.

The fall colors are reaching their prime across much of southern Minnesota and northern Iowa, and this will be a perfect weekend to check it all out. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. We will remain dry with above-average temperatures through early next week.

Long-range models are hinting at a system that could bring scattered rain by the middle of next week. Those models are also suggesting that we could be in for some considerably cooler temperatures by late next week. Of course, that’s over a week away. We will keep an eye on things and let you know how it rolls.

