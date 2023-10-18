Rural areas face many challenges in dental care

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – In comparison to urban areas, access to dental care in rural and smalltown areas is sparse.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, only 10% of licensed dentists practice in these settings.

Local dentists say many patients travel long distances to visit them.

“We kinda are the only one of a few within a certain radius so we get a lot of people from Harmony, the small towns around here, Preston, Grand Meadow, a lot of things like that.”

“We have a lot of patients from Preston, Fountain, you know that range, and Lanesboro, and kind of the whole southeastern part of Minnesota. All the way down to Iowa border,” Stewartville Family Dentistry Dentist Dr. Angela Offord said.

On top of how clinics are serving multiple areas at once, hiring has been a challenge in rural and smalltown areas according to SOTA Family Dentistry Dentist Dr. Abheer Jayakar.

“Attracting labor to work I think has been a challenge. We have been looking for dental hygienists for a while now and it’s been difficult. I don’t know if it is the mindset of the younger generation that they don’t want to come to a so-called small town,” he said.

“You know if ten offices are hiring in Rochester and we are, and we are going to be an extra 15, 20, or 25 minute commute for someone, that makes the difference.”

Minnesota Department of Health Lead Workforce Analyst Teri Fritsma says this is worsened by how a portion of the workforce is retiring.

“So many of them are over the age of 65. Of dentists working in isolated rural areas, 26% of them are over the age of 65,” she said.

Fritsma says one solution to the problem is the role of dental therapists.

According to the National Partnership for Dental Therapy, dental therapists are licensed providers who can carry out common dental procedures. It says they can free up dentists to focus on more complicated work and fill in shortage areas.

“That can be such a wonderful career for someone who is interested in dentistry, but maybe does not want to invest all the time into becoming an actual dentist, but wants to be able to do that work and really serve the public in that way. I think there are reasons to be hopeful,” Fritsma said.

The Minnesota Department of Health says dental therapists can fill positions left by the retiring workforce -- however, many more of them are needed to satisfy the demand for dental care.

If you are in a need of dental services and not sure where to turn, the Minnesota Board of Dentistry has an online search feature that can help.

