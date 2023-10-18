Your Photos
Third annual MY Place Mile

Laura Stevens is in to talk about an upcoming annual fundraiser event, the My Place Mile.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Now that MY Place is all moved into their new building, they’re ready to bring out more events! Laura Stevens is in to talk about an upcoming annual fundraiser event, the My Place Mile.

The event takes place Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m. You can check out their website or Facebook for more information.

