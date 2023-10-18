Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

UPDATE: Search warrant unsealed in shooting that injured officers in Benton County

Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers...
Police in Benton County responding to a "critical incident" on Oct. 12, 2023. Five officers were injured.(KARE 11)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 6:47 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDORADO TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KTTC) – New information on the events leading up to last week’s shooting of five police officers in central Minnesota.

An unsealed search warrant showed members of a multi-agency drug task force were looking for methamphetamine and other evidence related to suspected drug dealing when the shooting happened on October 12.

The warrant stated an informant had made several buys of meth from 64-year-old Karl Holmberg.

The warrant was for a search of Holmberg’s home, outbuildings and vehicles. Records show the officers were attempting to announce their presence when Holmberg allegedly opened fire. He was also shot in the gunfire exchange and taken into custody after a nearly four-hour standoff.

The officers are all expected to recover from their injuries. Their names are not being released since they work undercover.

Holmberg is in jail on charges of attempted murder. He will make his first court appearance on October 24. .

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing...
MDH: Overdose deaths plateau from 2021-2022
The stretch of road from Lee Blvd. to Northway Dr. will be closing for pavement repairs, Fri.,...
Portion of Lor Ray Dr. to temporarily close on Friday
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
As a show of support for Israel, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares ‘Blue Ribbon Week’ in support of Israel
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects