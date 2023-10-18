Your Photos
Victorian exhibit at Waseca County Historical Society

Waseca County Historical Society is here to talk about their exhibit featuring Victorian mourning artifacts.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are taking you back to the Victorian era. Waseca County Historical Society is here to talk about their exhibit featuring Victorian mourning artifacts.

“With All Due Respect” is only open during the month of October. You can check out their website and Facebook for more information.

