Victorian exhibit at Waseca County Historical Society

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - We are taking you back to the Victorian era. Waseca County Historical Society is here to talk about their exhibit featuring Victorian mourning artifacts.

“With All Due Respect” is only open during the month of October. You can check out their website and Facebook for more information.

