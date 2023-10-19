A fantastic fall weekend on the way

We continue to look forward to a really nice fall weekend. The only real change in the forecast is that Friday is starting to trend a bit warmer, with highs likely reaching the upper 60s. Some places, especially south and west, could climb into the low 70s. A cold front will move through late Friday, bringing slightly cooler temperatures for the weekend. That said, Saturday and Sunday will still be fantastic with sunshine and highs in the upper 50s. Enjoy the fantastic fall weather while you can because there will be changes next week. Temperatures will remain mild through midweek, but rain chances will increase with much colder air moving into the region by late next week.

Clouds will gradually decrease throughout this afternoon, with temperatures climbing back into the upper 50s. Friday will be sunny, warmer, and a bit breezy, with highs in the upper 60s. Some places could climb into the low 70s on Friday afternoon.

A front will move through Friday night and will knock high temperatures down about 5 to 10 degrees for the weekend. Even still, we’re looking forward to a really nice fall weekend. Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny, with highs in the upper 50s. That trend will continue into early next week, with highs climbing back into the 60s by Monday and Tuesday.

Starting Tuesday, rain chances will increase, and that will be the case through most of next week. By midweek, temperatures will begin to slide, with highs falling into the upper 30s to low 40s by late next week. Morning lows will drop into the 20s, which means that if you haven’t had it yet, a hard freeze is likely on the way. While it is still too early to be concerned, there is a chance that some places, especially to the north, could see their first snowflakes by late next week. Stay tuned for more on that as we get closer.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.