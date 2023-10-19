Your Photos
Former Dutler’s site project update

By Aaron Stuve
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Back in July, the former Dutler’s Bowling alley was demolished, and redevelopment of the long-empty site is underway.

The area will soon house 72 apartments and over 78-thousand square feet of commercial space.

The site is part of a larger redevelopment project for that area of Mankato, and the city says that the former Dutler’s site is just the tip of the iceberg.

“It also talked about different traffic improvements, new roadways being constructed there to support redevelopment, and that was a few years ago, and now we have our first redevelopment site that’s taking off after that plan was adopted.”

The project recently received a grant from the Department of Employment and Economic Development to help pay for the redevelopment, with nearly $150-thousand being awarded to the city.

The redevelopment project was planned alongside the Highway 169 Corridor Study, the results of which will see significant construction of the highway including two new roundabouts at North River Drive and Webster Avenue.

The entire project is a partnership between the Mankato/North Mankato Planning Organization and MNDoT, and city representatives say that the area is a crucial part of local infrastructure, and that there is an active effort to continue to improve the space.

“That’s kind of your first impression when you enter Mankato, and when you have sites, large pieces of property that are vacant, and these plans call for the redevelopment it’s nice to see them kind of have those pieces fall together.”

