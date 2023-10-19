Halloween Hop around New Ulm

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trick-or-Treat! Grab your costumes and your candy buckets! New Ulm’s local businesses are welcoming the community to their annual Halloween Hop! Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., visit the 35 participating businesses and receive candy/treats.

This annual Halloween Hop is put on by the New Ulm Business and Retail Association (NUBRA), a committee of the Chamber of Commerce, as an effort to bring the people of the community together to celebrate the holiday. The NUBRA committee coordinates, advertises, publicizes, and promotes the general business of New Ulm, and the customer services available.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce has a membership of 340+ businesses including New Ulm’s largest employers, retailers, professional services, and interested individuals. For the list of participating businesses, visit newulm.com or stop by the Chamber Office at 1 N Minnesota Street in Downtown New Ulm.

You can learn more online at newulm.com or by contacting the Chamber at chamber@newulm.com or 507-233-4300.

