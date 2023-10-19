Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Halloween Hop around New Ulm

Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., visit the 35 participating businesses and receive...
Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., visit the 35 participating businesses and receive candy/treats.(MGN)
By Ali Reed
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Trick-or-Treat! Grab your costumes and your candy buckets! New Ulm’s local businesses are welcoming the community to their annual Halloween Hop! Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., visit the 35 participating businesses and receive candy/treats. 

This annual Halloween Hop is put on by the New Ulm Business and Retail Association (NUBRA), a committee of the Chamber of Commerce, as an effort to bring the people of the community together to celebrate the holiday. The NUBRA committee coordinates, advertises, publicizes, and promotes the general business of New Ulm, and the customer services available.

The New Ulm Area Chamber of Commerce has a membership of 340+ businesses including New Ulm’s largest employers, retailers, professional services, and interested individuals. For the list of participating businesses, visit newulm.com or stop by the Chamber Office at 1 N Minnesota Street in Downtown New Ulm.

You can learn more online at newulm.com or by contacting the Chamber at chamber@newulm.com or 507-233-4300.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Construction on Highway 15 through Lewisville began mid-July, and is now nearly complete.
Highway 15 construction through Lewisville nears completion
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site
Steve Hanke appointed to Sixth Judicial District
Governor Walz appoints new judge for vacant Sixth Judicial District
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing...
MDH: Overdose deaths plateau from 2021-2022