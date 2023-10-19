Highway 15 construction through Lewisville nears completion

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Construction on Highway 15 through Lewisville began mid-July, and is now nearly complete. Most traffic restrictions have been removed, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT).

Construction included resurfacing approximately nine miles of pavement through the city of Lewisville. Remaining work includes the installation of lighting at several intersections, culvert repairs, and installing snow fence.

MnDOT still urgers motorists to watch for workers as they work to put finishing touches on the shoulders.

Benefits of the project include improved pavement, drainage, and safety along the corridor. Ulland Brothers, Inc. was awarded the project with a bid of $6,763,682.73.

For more project information visit: https://www.dot.state.mn.us/d7/projects/hwy15lewisville/index.html.

