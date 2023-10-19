Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares ‘Blue Ribbon Week’ in support of Israel

As a show of support for Israel, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring...
As a show of support for Israel, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring next week -- beginning Sunday -- ‘blue ribbon week.’(Gov. Kim Reynold's X: @IAGovernor)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA (KTTC) –As a show of support for Israel, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring next week, October 22-29, ‘Blue Ribbon Week.’

She’s calling all Iowans to observe this moment of solidarity by wearing blue ribbons.

The Iowa state capital building will also be lit up in blue to stand by the Jewish community at home and abroad.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects
Now that recreational use of cannabis has been legalized in MN, there are some concerned...
Free live webinar event will highlight what parents need to know about today’s cannabis
Today's adventure for the KEYC viewers traveling this week with Stacy Steinhagen: the...
WATCH: Tour Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon with Stacy Steinhagen