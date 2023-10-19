Local man thanks Birchwood Cottages staff with handmade quilts

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local man wanted to find a way to thank the staff at Birchwood Cottages for caring for his wife.

Charlie Thompson found the perfect way to do just that: handmade quilts.

Thompson made each staff member their own quilt, just in time for the winter season.

