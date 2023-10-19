Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Local man thanks Birchwood Cottages staff with handmade quilts

A local man wanted to find a way to thank the staff at Birchwood Cottages for caring for his wife.
By Jackson Jirik
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A local man wanted to find a way to thank the staff at Birchwood Cottages for caring for his wife.

Charlie Thompson found the perfect way to do just that: handmade quilts.

Thompson made each staff member their own quilt, just in time for the winter season.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

Mankato Marathon festivities will begin tomorrow at 11 a.m. with a full day of events for the...
Mankato Marathon still on the search for volunteers
The area will soon house 72 apartments and over 78-thousand square feet of commercial space.
Former Dutler’s site project update
Construction on Highway 15 through Lewisville began mid-July, and is now nearly complete.
Highway 15 construction through Lewisville nears completion
Saturday, Oct. 28, from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m., visit the 35 participating businesses and receive...
Halloween Hop around New Ulm
Two juveniles are dead and two are in the hospital following a crash in Fillmore County.
Deadly Amish buggy crash: possible twin driver switch at crash site