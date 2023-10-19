Mankato Marathon still on the search for volunteers

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mankato Marathon festivities will begin tomorrow at 11 a.m. with a full day of events for the whole family to enjoy.

“I look forward to this event every year. It’s one of my most favorite events. We get an opportunity to showcase Mankato to over 3000 runners, and this year we have 36 states represented. So it’s just a really fun opportunity to just get the community together and showcase our trails. And our city and our community all together,” said Joy Leafblad.

Along with the marathon, there will be an expo where River Valley Running will have a booth.

They will also have a cheer zone around the 25 mile mark.

“This is my first year. I just bought River Valley running this year. So it’s my first year doing it. So they’ve kind of helped guide me through the process and We’re excited. We’re excited to expand our involvement overtime. And have it be you know. Grow as the marathon. Continues to grow as well, so we’re excited,” said TJ Jeanette.

New to the marathon this year: local restaurants will be offering pasta specials for runners and community members tomorrow night.

There will also be spirit team awards for the relays and the new 5k corporate team challenge.

“Well, what I enjoy about the Mankato Marathon specifically is just that it’s really a community event. It’s not just the runners, it’s the spectators. It’s the volunteers, as people that that are just part of the city that recognize that Mankato, it’s it’s a big thing for people outside of our area,” said Tom Weigt.

If you are interested in becoming a course marshal in either the west Mankato area or the Lincoln Park area, go to the Mankato Marathon website and click on “volunteering.”

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.