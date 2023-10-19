Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

MDH: Overdose deaths plateau from 2021-2022

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing...
The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing 1,343 deaths as a result from a drug overdose from 2021-2022.This is a slight decrease from 2021′s 1,354 deaths.(KEYC)
By Sean Morawczynski
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than doubling in the last five years, Minnesota’s overdose rate in 2022 has plateaued.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing 1,343 deaths as a result from a drug overdose from 2021-2022.

This is a slight decrease from 2021′s 1,354 deaths.

In 2018, the number of people dying in Minnesota from an overdose was 636.

While the latest reading is encouraging, the drug supply in the state has become more dangerous according to MDH.

Fentanyl is now involved in 92% of opioid-involved deaths and 62% of all overdose deaths in the latest report.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

The stretch of road from Lee Blvd. to Northway Dr. will be closing for pavement repairs, Fri.,...
Portion of Lor Ray Dr. to temporarily close on Friday
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
Emily Merz's Thursday Forecast 10/19/23
As a show of support for Israel, Iowa governor Kim Reynolds has signed a proclamation declaring...
Iowa Gov. Reynolds declares ‘Blue Ribbon Week’ in support of Israel
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects
U.S. Department of Energy provides more than $600M to MN clean energy projects