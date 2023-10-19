MDH: Overdose deaths plateau from 2021-2022

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - After more than doubling in the last five years, Minnesota’s overdose rate in 2022 has plateaued.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releasing its annual report this morning, showing 1,343 deaths as a result from a drug overdose from 2021-2022.

This is a slight decrease from 2021′s 1,354 deaths.

In 2018, the number of people dying in Minnesota from an overdose was 636.

While the latest reading is encouraging, the drug supply in the state has become more dangerous according to MDH.

Fentanyl is now involved in 92% of opioid-involved deaths and 62% of all overdose deaths in the latest report.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.