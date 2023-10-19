MEA: What is it?

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – There are some things that are just Minnesotan. We eat hotdishes. We play duck, duck, gray duck. And, we don’t have school the third Thursday and Friday in October because it’s MEA break.

The origins of the MEA acronym are with the former Minnesota Education Association, which hosted annual gatherings of the state’s school teachers each October. These days, the organization operates under the name Education Minnesota. According to Education Minnesota’s website, the group was formed in 1998 when the Minnesota Education Association and the Minnesota Federation of Teachers merged. Because MEA had become a household name, within the confines of the Gopher State, Education Minnesota decided to keep it. The letters have been revised and now represent Minnesota Educator Academy.

On its website, Education Minnesota states: “It’s a local school district decision whether to make the conference days non-school days. Most do, but some do not. Others require teachers to attend local training on our conference days.”

This year’s conference is on Thursday, October 19 at the Saint Paul RiverCentre. It’s a free event for Education Minnesota members and college students studying to be educators. Advanced registration is required.

As for why October? Here’s Education Minnesota’s explanation: “It is held during the school year for several reasons. Most important, the focus of the conference is on techniques and ideas that teachers can take back to the classroom and use right away with their students. This schedule provides the greatest benefit to student learning. In addition, in the summer many teachers wouldn’t be able to attend because they are taking continuing education courses to stay current in their field and fulfill licensing requirements; teaching summer school; or working summer jobs to supplement their salaries. We want to make this opportunity available to as many educators as possible.”

MEA isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Education Minnesota has conference dates set through 2033.

