Pleasant weekend ahead

Cloudy conditions persist today before we clear out for a pleasant weekend.

We’re starting the day off with some patchy dense fog around the region. Fog will dissipate in the late morning. We will see overcast skies through this afternoon, with a gradual clearing happening in the evening. By tonight, mostly clear skies will exist. A few showers are possible this afternoon, but they will be few and far between. If we see showers, they will also likely be light.

Today, high temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will rise into the upper 60s tomorrow, some may even reach the 70s. We will then drop back to the upper 50s this weekend, which is normal for this season. Overnight low temperatures remain in the 40s.

The weekend looks like it will be dry and pleasant, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. Breezy conditions will last from this afternoon into Saturday.

Next week we will be entering a wetter, more active pattern of weather and we’re looking at the potential for rain starting late Monday, lasting through Thursday. Towards the end of next week, temperatures may drop into a colder pattern.

