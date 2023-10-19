Your Photos
Portion of Lor Ray Dr. to temporarily close on Friday

By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Motorists use to traveling on Lor Ray Drive may need to find an alternate route to their destinations on Friday, as a portion of Lor Ray Dr. will be closed temporarily.

The stretch of road from Lee Blvd. to Northway Dr. will be closing for pavement repairs, Fri., Oct. 20, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m.

Detour signage will be posted, with drivers detoured down Lee Boulevard, to Roe Crest Drive to James Drive, back to Lor Ray Drive.

To receive these announcements directly to your phone or email, join the Construction & Traffic Nixle group by texting NMCONTRAFFIC to 888777 or signing up online.

