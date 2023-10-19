Your Photos
A spooky musical scavenger hunt

Mary and Lisa are in to share what this event has to offer, as well as the services the music school provides.
By KEYC News Now Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School of Music is putting on a spooky scavenger hunt open house Saturday, Oct. 28. Mary and Lisa are in to share what this event has to offer, as well as the services the music school provides.

Anyone is welcome to attend the free event, as long as you sign up on their website.

