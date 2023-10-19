A spooky musical scavenger hunt

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato School of Music is putting on a spooky scavenger hunt open house Saturday, Oct. 28. Mary and Lisa are in to share what this event has to offer, as well as the services the music school provides.

Anyone is welcome to attend the free event, as long as you sign up on their website.

