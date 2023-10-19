What’s trending in the world of couches?

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Maybe you’re on the hunt for a new sofa to refresh your living room a bit. We checked in with Rooms and Rest for a look at the latest trends, and how you can make the buying process easier.

You can find Rooms and Rest at 1760 Madison Avenue in Mankato.

Click here to download the KEYC News Now app or our KEYC First Alert weather app.

Copyright 2023 KEYC. All rights reserved.