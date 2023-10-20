Your Photos
Closings
Community Calendar
What's On CBS, FOX, NBC, & CW
Our Contests
About Us
About KEYC NBC

Adam Fravel’s parents seek order to visit grandkids

Madeline Jane Kingsbury
Madeline Jane Kingsbury(kttc)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – A custody hearing was held Friday morning via Zoom concerning the children of Madeline Kingsbury and Adam Fravel.

Fravel’s parents are seeking a temporary order to see the two children, who are currently in the custody of Kingsbury’s parents.

According to the Fravels, they haven’t seen the kids in six months.

Judge Mary Leahy did not approve the order sought in Friday’s hearing and said there needs to be more discussion before a decision is made.

However, she did say she’s concerned about the Fravels lack of authority for visitation rights.

Additionally, the Kingsbury lawyers are looking to continue their discovery into the custody case, including a deposition of the Fravel family and Adam.

The judge did approve the request, excluding Adam’s deposition.

Judge Leahy says Adam has the constitutional right to participate in deposition while facing murder charges.

The next hearing is set for January 9, 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Walz appoints state’s first Office of Cannabis Management Director
Minnesota’s first Office of Cannabis Management director out one day after being named to post
Fatal Crash generic image
2 killed in one vehicle crash near Winnebago
Around 3:30 in the morning, multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident at...
Seneca Foods’ workers speak out after coworker dies
Authorities pull out a gyrocopter from the Minnesota River in St. Peter, after reports the an...
UPDATE: Pilot dies following gyrocopter crash in Minnesota River near St. Peter
Authorities airlift a 2-year-old child to a hospital in Rochester after an apparent accidental...
2-year-old airlifted after shot in car

Latest News

FILE - An open house for the Mankato Regional Airport will be held by city staff on Oct. 28,...
Open House to be held for the Mankato Regional Airport
Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta, the new television and movie...
Gray Television’s CEO Hilton Howell discusses Assembly Atlanta
KEYC News Now’s Jackson Jirik joined the show live from the MCHS, with Joelle Baumann of Visit...
Visit Mankato kicks off Mankato Marathon weekend
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would hit...
Navigator cancels CO2 pipeline project