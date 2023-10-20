An awesome, autumn weekend ahead

We are looking forward to an absolutely fantastic weekend that will be perfect for checking out some of the incredible fall colors that are reaching their peak right about now. Both Saturday and Sunday will be mostly sunny with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday will be a bit breezy, but the wind will dwindle to about nothing on Sunday. Warmer than average temperatures will continue into early next week. Enjoy this incredible fall weather while you can because we do have changes on the way. Our longer-range models are hinting that rain chances will gradually increase next week, with much cooler temperatures arriving by late next week into the following weekend.

The rest of this afternoon will be sunny with highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. A cold front will move across the region tonight and will knock temperatures down about 10 degrees for the weekend. That said, it’s still going to be really nice. Saturday will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Sunday will be sunny and less windy with highs in the upper 50s to low 60s. Mild weather will continue into early next week with temperatures climbing into the low to mid 60s on both Monday and Tuesday.

Scattered rain chances will increase by the middle of next week, with scattered showers likely and even an isolated thundershower or two possible from Tuesday through Thursday. By late next week, we are on track for a significant temperature drop. Highs will fall into the low 40s, with morning lows dropping into the 20s. Depending on the timing of some of those scattered showers, some places - especially locations to our north - could see their first snowflakes of the season by late next week.

